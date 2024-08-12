6 hours ago

Ghanaian teenage talent Ilyas Ansah made a decisive impact in SC Paderborn 07's 3-1 victory over Darmstadt 98 in a thrilling German Bundesliga 2 clash over the weekend.

The 19-year-old winger, who was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, came off the bench in the 79th minute, replacing Sebastian Klaas, and wasted no time in making his presence felt.

The match, held at the Home Deluxe Arena, began with Darmstadt seizing an early advantage through a 7th-minute goal by Oscar Vilhelmsson.

Darmstadt managed to maintain this lead throughout the first half, putting Paderborn under considerable pressure.

However, Paderborn mounted a strong comeback in the second half, with Klaas equalizing in the 53rd minute, setting the stage for Ansah's heroics.

Entering the game late, Ansah needed just four minutes to leave his mark, scoring a crucial goal in the 83rd minute to give Paderborn the lead.

His performance played a key role in securing all three points for the team.

Ansah's football journey began with SC Lüdenscheid in 2017, followed by stints at VfL Bochum, Eintracht Dortmund, and Sportfreunde Siegen.

Now at Paderborn, the highly-rated winger is considered a rising star, with his performance in this match likely to elevate his profile in German football.