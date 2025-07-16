2 hours ago

A teenage boy has taken the unusual step of reporting his parents to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in the Bono Region, citing insufficient food and pocket money as his reason.

The Bono Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Beatrice Korsah, shared the development with the media in Sunyani.

She revealed that the boy arrived at the DOVVSU office in his school uniform and bravely voiced his concerns, prompting the Unit to invite his parents for mediation.

“We were able to resolve the issue amicably,” DSP Korsah said, noting that the situation was handled with sensitivity and in the best interest of the child.

According to DSP Korsah, the boy’s action shines a light on the silent suffering of many children who face neglect and deprivation within their own homes but lack the courage or knowledge to seek help. She commended the teenager for his boldness and described it as a powerful reminder that children's welfare must not be overlooked.

“This is a clear example that children, too, have rights and voices, and that DOVVSU remains committed to providing a safe space where those voices can be heard,” she said.

She further emphasized that the Unit is open to all victims of abuse—regardless of age or gender. She acknowledged that while domestic violence is often associated with women and children, some men also endure abuse but feel silenced by stigma.

“DOVVSU is a unit that unites, not divides families,” DSP Korsah said. “We encourage everyone to come forward without fear. Every abuse case is important and will be handled with professionalism and confidentiality.”

She reiterated the need for the public to trust the system and report all forms of abuse, including neglect and emotional harm, as part of the broader commitment to human dignity and safety for all.

