3 hours ago

South Africa legend Teko Modise has criticised head coach Hugo Broos following Bafana Bafana’s exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, blaming a lack of urgency from the bench for their elimination.

South Africa were knocked out in the round of 16 on Sunday night after a 2-1 defeat by Cameroon, ending their hopes at the continental tournament in Morocco.

Cameroon struck twice around the break, with Junior Tchamadeu opening the scoring before Christian Kofane doubled the lead early in the second half. Evidence Makgopa pulled one back late on, but it was not enough to rescue the tie.

Speaking on SuperSport TV, Modise delivered a scathing assessment of Broos’ in-game management, questioning the timing of substitutions and tactical approach after Cameroon took control.

“Cameroon score on the 46th and 47th minute, your first changes are at 62 minutes, and you are still playing with five at the back, and you are just against one striker,” Modise said.

“I think there was no sense of urgency from the bench. After conceding that second goal, that’s when you are supposed to make those changes.”

Modise acknowledged that the substitutions eventually had an impact, but argued that earlier intervention could have changed the outcome.

“Yes, later on they became profitable, but imagine if he had done them earlier, because now you are 2-0 down,” he added. “This is the knockout phase, it’s not the group stages anymore.”

The former midfield general also questioned Broos’ persistence with a back five, even after the damage had been done.

“You are conceding with five at the back, and you take out Nkosinathi Sibisi late in the game when you still have five at the back,” Modise said.

With their AFCON campaign over, Bafana Bafana will now shift focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as they look to regroup and rebuild ahead of the tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.