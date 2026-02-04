54 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey made an instant impact to decide the Bulgarian Super Cup final, scoring the winning goal just 60 seconds after coming off the bench to hand Ludogorets a narrow victory over rivals Levski Sofia.

Introduced late in the contest, Tekpetey needed barely a minute to change the course of the match, calmly finding the net with what proved to be the only goal of the game. His strike sealed a hard-fought triumph and delivered the Super Cup title to Ludogorets.

The final, played in a tense atmosphere, had been finely balanced before the Ghanaian’s moment of brilliance broke the deadlock, sending the Ludogorets supporters into celebration.

Tekpetey’s decisive contribution underlined his reputation as a game-changer, capable of influencing the biggest matches even with limited time on the pitch.

For the 26-year-old, the goal adds another highlight to his career in Bulgaria and further cements his status as one of Ghana’s most reliable attacking exports in Europe.

As the final whistle sounded, it was Tekpetey’s name that echoed loudest, his swift intervention enough to separate the two sides and crown Ludogorets Super Cup champions.