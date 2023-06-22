5 hours ago

AirtelTigo, a leading telecommunication network, has officially changed its brand name to AT, effective Thursday, June 22, 2023.

In November 2017, Airtel and Tigo merged to become AirtelTigo. Since that merger, the company has traded under the name AirtelTigo offering various telecommunication services from data to mobile money services and other mobile voice services.

The name change will apply to all sub-brands; AT Money, AT Business, AT Premier and AT Insurance.

The new name, AT will also apply to all future communications, marketing materials, and branding efforts. All trade materials reflecting AirtelTigo will subsequently change to reflect the new brand, AT, whereas the brand colours will remain the same.

Speaking during a round table discussion, Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo said “AT is a bold and strategic move aimed at reflecting our brand promise of simplicity making it easier for our customers to identify and engage with us. Our stakeholders should note that this change is only applicable to the brand name and logo, and will not impact our management structure, products, or services.”

“We will continue to offer the same innovative services that our customers have come to know and trust, with an enhanced focus on user experience and customer satisfaction”.

He assured customers of AT’s commitment to making life simple for its customers.

“We believe that this name change will only serve to strengthen our brand identity and represents our dedication to growth and simplicity,” Mr. Skarlatos reiterated.

Source: citifmonline