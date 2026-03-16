8 hours ago

The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed an accident involving a helicopter with registration number G9-ADV which crash-landed at TMA Daycare, Site 18, Tema Community 1.

The incident according to the GNFS was reported at 14:59 hours, and firefighters from the Tema Metro Fire Station arrived at the scene within three (3) minutes.

According to a statement from the GNFS, the helicopter was badly damaged and mangled, and firefighters had to carry out extrication operations to retrieve the occupants.

“Two (2) males who were onboard the helicopter unfortunately lost their lives. Their bodies have been retrieved and handed over to the Police for further investigation” The statement revealed.

Regional Commanders of both the Fire Service and the Police in Tema are currently at the scene managing the situation.

The aircraft involved was an Adventure Aircraft which is privately owned. Accra News Online has gathered the deceased were the trainer and trainee.