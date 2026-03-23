5 hours ago

Final funeral rites for the two young men who lost their lives in the tragic Tema microlight aircraft crash have been scheduled for March 28, 2026, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, as family, friends, and sympathisers continue to mourn their untimely passing.

The deceased sons of the founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp were among the two persons on board the ill-fated aircraft which crashed at Tema Community 1 on March 16.

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the microlight aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, was en route from Ho to Accra when it lost contact with air traffic control before crashing, killing both occupants.

Details of the funeral arrangements were disclosed by Albert Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family during a condolence visit by the Minority Caucus and leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The delegation, representing the party’s flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the grieving family.