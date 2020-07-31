1 hour ago

Another woman has been arrested after she allegedly poisoned her two kids, killing them at Tema Newtown, a community in the Greater Accra region.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday comes days after a woman committed a similar act that led to the death of her two sons at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The police in Tema said on Friday that the suspect, Abigail Agbugla, has since been detained and would be arraigned before a court on Monday.

“For now we have invited her husband as part of our investigations. She would be put before court on Monday on a provisional charge of murder”, a police Crime Officer told Accra-based Asaase Radio.

Eyewitness Account

The children, two and one-year-old, died in their sleep after the suspect administered a concoction to them on Wednesday evening.

A neighbour said in an interview on a local radio station in Accra that the woman confessed after committing the heinous crime.

“The lady rushed out of the room after killing the children to tell us what she had done,” he stated.

The neighbour said the lady’s action was not surprising since she always talked about killing her children because they were a burden to her.

“She always told us about plans to poison the children but we didn’t take it seriously because she is mentally stable,” he said.

According to him, it took the intervention of the police to prevent a possible lynching by the residents.

The suspect is currently in police custody.

Daily Mail GH