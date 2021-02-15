1 hour ago

A section of Tema Residents on Wednesday advocated “Say No To Lesbianism, Gayism, Bisexual Transgender and queer Intersex Rights,” (LGBTQI) movement in Ghana as the act is considered a traditional taboo.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, scores of the residents commended the security forces for closing down LGBTQI office.

“The physical office must not only be closed, but we must put in measures immediately to ensure they don’t operate underground that would be extremely dangerous.

“We must intensify public education to ensure that they do not lure several other people to join the LGBTQI Community, which is against the laws, traditions and customs of the country,” Mr Prince Ofori, a security personnel told the GNA.

He admitted that every Ghanaian deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, and the need to respect individual sexual rights, the LGBTQI is against our norms, it is beyond rights as Africans and Ghanaians there are taboos so it is not a good thing to encourage the activities of gays and lesbians on our soil.

He explained that it was not possible for a man to marry a man or a woman to marry a woman because even the Bible abolished it.

Mr Ofori who got emotional during the cause of the interview said: "no brother or sister of mine can decide to be gay, it is foolishness and not possible, but even if the person tries it, then maybe he or she will leave the family and go elsewhere to establish the gay family and with that it is up to him or her".

Madam Joyce Agbovi, a trader, said it was an abomination as the Ghanaian culture is against such acts and claims that the promotion of the LGBTQI in the country would bring misfortune to the entire nation.

She said, "times are hard in the country and LGBTQI is bad luck so things will not go on well, if they are allow to operate freely, therefore the government should drive them out of their office and shut it down".

Madam Doreen Yankson, a bank teller, expressed disapproval of the act saying that "I'm a Christian so I don't like the idea of engaging in the act because everything is permissible, but not everything is allowed".

She therefore called on religious bodies to educate their members especially the youth to desist from such acts.