3 hours ago

The Ghana Grid Company Limited has attributed Sunday night's the total black out experienced in some parts of the Greater Accra Region to an accident involving a transmission line within the Tema east enclave.

A statement issued by the company said the blackout was as a result of a conductor on the Tema Accra East transmission line which fell at Trasacco.

Some parts of the Greater Accra Region experienced black out the night of April 4.

The statement added that although some parts of the nation’s capital have their power restored, power supply in Trasacco has been reduced to 50% as the team works to bring finality to solving the problem.

