3 hours ago

The family of Paulina Lamisi, the Women’s Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema West constituency, is seeking public assistance in finding their missing relative.

According to her brother, Paul Anamde, Paulina has been missing since June 12, 2024.

Paulina reportedly left home after completing an assignment with her husband but has not returned since.

Her phone is reported to have been unreachable, raising concerns among her family and prompting them to report the matter to the police.

Speaking to Citi News, Paul Anamde made a plea for information on his sister's whereabouts.

"She left home alone on June 12, and all efforts to contact her have failed. We have reported her disappearance to the police, and a publication has been made in the media. If we don’t hear anything within 7 days, the police can obtain a court order to access her phone records for further investigation.

He added, "We are deeply worried and pray for her safe return. We urge anyone with information to come forward. Wherever she is, we plead with her to come back home."

Source: Ghanaweb