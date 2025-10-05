5 hours ago

Nigerian actress and fashion influencer Temi Otedola has opened up about why she chose to marry Afrobeats star Mr. Eazi, revealing that their deep friendship was the foundation of their love story.

Speaking in an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Temi — the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola — said that while there were many reasons she fell in love with the “Patek” hitmaker, his role as her best friend stood out the most.

“There are too many reasons. How would I choose one? Wow. First and foremost, he’s my best friend. That’s my person. And I think when you meet your person, you just know. I can’t imagine spending the rest of my life with anybody else,” she said.

“He’s the person I’m excited to spend every day with, to build our lives together, to work through ups and downs, celebrate together, and solve problems together. He’s simply my person. We’re just excited for what’s to come,” she added.

“It’s not necessarily about privacy. For me, it’s more about owning your own narrative. Moving in silence allows you to have a certain level of control over things. It lets you build the story you want and share it on your own terms,” Temi said.

Temi described Mr. Eazi as someone she is eager to share every part of her life with — from everyday moments to life’s biggest challenges.The actress also spoke about the couple’s decision to keep their relationship, engagement, and eventual wedding private until they were ready to go public. She explained that their discretion was less about secrecy and more about “owning their narrative.”Temi Otedola and Mr. Eazi tied the knot on August 8, 2025, in a breathtaking ceremony held in Iceland, which captivated fans around the world.

Their wedding celebrations spanned three countries, marking a global celebration of love and partnership.