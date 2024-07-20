10 hours ago

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt tribute from his partner, Temi Otedola, which has added fuel to the swirling rumors about their marriage status.

Recent reports had suggested that the couple, who have been together for eight years, might have secretly wed.

However, Temi Otedola’s birthday message seems to suggest otherwise.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola took to Instagram to share a touching note for Mr Eazi, directly addressing him as her soon to be husband.

In her Instagram post, Temi shared a charming photo of Mr Eazi and wrote:

“Celebrating you today + everyday!!! Happy birthday to my forever person. My favourite person. My sooooon to be oko. (husband)”

This caption has led many to believe that the couple has not yet tied the knot, contradicting earlier rumors of a secret wedding.

Adding to the sentiment, Temi used her Instagram Stories to reflect on their relationship, expressing how Mr Eazi has profoundly impacted her life. She wrote:

“My entire life changed when I met you. Over the last 8 years you’ve inspired me, supported me, and continuously shown that you are the kindest soul I’ve ever come across. I’m so excited to spend the rest of your birthdays right by your side.”