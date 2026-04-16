2 hours ago

MobileMoney Fintech LTD has announced that it is undertaking routine verification checks on its MoMo agent platform, a process that has led to the temporary suspension of some agents’ SIM cards.

The move has sparked reactions from sections of the agent network, with some taking to social media and visiting MTN offices to protest the restrictions.

In a statement, the company clarified that the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen platform security and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

It explained that under the review process, agent accounts found to have committed minor infractions will receive warnings, while those involved in moderate breaches will face temporary suspensions. Accounts linked to serious violations, however, risk permanent termination.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD noted that it has engaged affected agents and, in some instances, lifted restrictions while investigations continue.

“These measures are intended to protect customers, safeguard the MoMo agent platform, and maintain trust across the agent network,” the company said.

The firm further urged agents to operate strictly within approved guidelines and regulatory requirements to avoid sanctions.

It added that it will continue to collaborate with agents and key stakeholders to strengthen the mobile money ecosystem and promote reliability and sustainability.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Ghana’s digital financial landscape through innovation and partnership, with a focus on delivering seamless financial solutions that support individuals, businesses, and communities.