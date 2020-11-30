4 hours ago

Ten prison inmates from the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons are sitting for the 2020 private West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams popularly referred to as NOV/DEC.

Out of the ten registered persons, three are business students while the remaining seven will be sitting for the General Arts paper.

Last year students from the prisons recorded a 100% pass rate in the WASSCE exams and also in the private exams Nov/Dec.

The inmates will be writing their papers from two centers namely the Nsawam Senior High School and St. Martin’s Senior High School.

Candidates who are sitting for the papers will be escorted to the examination centers by officers of the Ghana Prisons Service with the strict adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Students at the facility have many concerns which includes the need for more qualified and experienced teachers, the lack of teaching and learning materials among others.

According them they were many of them who started studying in form 1 in the pre-season school but most of them dropped out due to the difficult conditions remaining only ten of them who are writing the private WASSCE.

The candidates are determined to succeed by passing and taking advantage of the Distance Learning Educational scholarship scheme made available by the University of Cape Coast and the Plan Volta which seeks to enroll qualified inmates into tertiary education.