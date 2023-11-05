9 hours ago

Ten-man Medeama SC bounced back with a 2-0 victory against Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.

The Tarkwa lads had experienced a setback in their title defense after a 3-1 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak in midweek.

However, coach Evans Adotey and his team made a strong statement by handing Legon Cities their first home loss of the season.

Medeama SC scored in both halves to secure the win.

The Mauve and Yellows took a well-deserved lead in the 44th minute when Mamudu Kamaradin headed home from a free kick.

His goal came just seven minutes after defender Godknows Dzakpasu received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Medeama SC held onto their slim lead as they entered the break but had to play the second half with only 10 men.

Despite their numerical disadvantage affecting their play in the early stages of the second half, it didn't deter them from continuing to fight, and Kofi Asmah scored the second goal in the 59th minute.