2 hours ago

Access to basic education in Asuokaw, a community in the Upper West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region, continues to pose a serious danger as children still rely on a makeshift log bridge to cross a major stream on their way to school.

The community gained national attention earlier this year when a viral video showed two pupils carefully balancing on a fallen tree trunk to get across the stream.

The disturbing footage prompted President John Dramani Mahama, in February, to instruct the 48 Engineers Regiment to urgently construct a proper bridge for residents.

Following the President’s directive, several high-level delegations — including the then Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah; Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey; Upper West Akim MP Emmanuel Drah; and Roads Minister, Governs Kwame Agbodza — all visited the site to assess the situation.

However, nearly 10 months later, not a single step has been taken to begin construction, leaving residents frustrated and fearful.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, community leader Hassan Shaibu Afandi said nothing has changed despite repeated assurances.

“Go and see the place for yourself — absolutely nothing has started. It doesn’t look like anything will happen any time soon,” he lamented.

“We shouldn’t wait for a tragedy before action is taken.”

Afandi added that several children have fallen into the stream in recent months while attempting to cross the unstable log, and had to be rescued by residents.

Another resident, Yaw Adu, expressed doubts that the long-promised bridge would ever materialize.

“I don’t believe this project is a priority for the government. They talk about big national projects, yet a small bridge has been left unattended for eight months,” he said.

He added that the delay continues to endanger schoolchildren daily.

Sarah Ama Essah, another resident, warned that the political cost could be high.

“If this continues, our MP may lose support here. When we ask him or even the DCE for updates, we get no clear answers,” she said.

Residents say they are tired of promises and are appealing once again for the government to take urgent action before a preventable disaster occurs.

Daily Graphic