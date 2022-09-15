2 hours ago

A three-bedroom house has completely been destroyed at Anyaa last stop in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

It took Firefighters a little over an hour to finally douse the heavy fire that occurred on Wednesday at about 10:30 am with the cause yet to be known.

The timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service from Amasaman prevented the fire from spreading to other structures.

Fortunately, the occupants of the affected apartment escaped unhurt.

Items including home appliances, furniture, beds, clothes, and personal effects were destroyed by the fierce fire which ripped down the roofs and ceilings of the apartment.