6 hours ago

Voting at the Light Academy polling station in Adenta got off to a slightly rocky start on Saturday, January 31, as police enforced strict entry protocols for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries.

The brief confusion arose when only accredited delegates and authorised party officials were allowed inside the centre, in line with security and electoral guidelines. Some attendees were momentarily unsure about the restrictions, but order was quickly restored, and the voting process resumed smoothly.

The nationwide primaries aim to select the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections. More than 211,000 delegates are expected to cast their votes at over 300 polling centres across Ghana, including select diaspora locations.

Party officials have emphasised adherence to rules and peaceful conduct, while the Ghana Police Service maintains a strong presence to ensure a safe and orderly exercise throughout the day.

Observers describe the exercise as a critical test of the party’s internal cohesion and organisational readiness ahead of the next general elections.