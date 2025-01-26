3 days ago

A rival chief has been enstooled by a group of Kwahu Chiefs, escalating a long-running chieftaincy conflict in Kwahu and raising concerns about possible unrest in the region.

Tensions in Abene, the traditional capital, have increased due to the development, and locals are urging prompt government action.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the beleaguered Kwahumanhene at the center of the conflict, has reiterated his legitimacy by pointing to his gazetting by the Eastern Region House of Chiefs.

A court case that is still continuing challenges both the acting Abetifihene and his prior destoolment, which strengthens his position even more.

The court's verdict is expected on January 28th.

Residents were incensed and worried when a group of Kwahu Chiefs went ahead and enstooled a rival chief.

The seat of Kwahumanhene, the Esono Gyimah palace, was forcibly occupied over the weekend by armed thugs who were purportedly supported by several chiefs.

Residents are terrified as a result of the incident, and many are urging composure and patience.

Allegations that armed police officers from the Eastern North command stood by and watched while the palace was broken into have further complicated the matter.

Armed thugs overran the town after the police withdrew their men, despite having previously sent officers there to keep the peace and guard against any possible disturbances.

Both sides of the Kwahu chieftaincy dispute have accused one another of illegitimacy for months.

Some chiefs and heads of households have questioned the legitimacy of the recent enstoolment, which has already caused conflicts and tensions in the community.

It is claimed that a powerful political figure is the one responsible for the mayhem.

As the issue develops, Kwahu residents are eagerly awaiting a settlement to the conflict, which has clouded the community's Easter celebrations and reputation for industriousness.

Residents are preparing for the conclusion of the court ruling, which is anticipated soon, out of concern that it may worsen the already existing tensions.

A significant carnage is thought to be on the horizon as both sides are currently equipping their supporters in secret.