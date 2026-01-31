3 hours ago

Two delegates in the Ablekuma North Constituency have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following a disturbance at the Odorkor Saleria Basic 1 & 2 polling centre during the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary.

The individuals arrested were identified as Jones De-Graft, the Constituency Research Officer, and Abubakar Briamah, the Constituency Organiser.

The arrests reportedly stemmed from a confrontation involving former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Afriyie, who was present at the voting centre at the time of the incident.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the former MP had earlier directed members of her team to remain on standby and move closer to the polling station as voting approached its closing stages.

Police officers deployed at the centre intervened to avert a possible security breach and instructed all unauthorised persons within the inner security perimeter to vacate the area.

One of the delegates allegedly resisted the directive, prompting officers to effect his arrest. Nana Akua Afriyie was said to have strongly objected to the action before the individual was eventually escorted into a police patrol vehicle.

The incident reflects heightened tensions at the polling station as voting drew to a close and highlights the role of security personnel in enforcing electoral regulations to maintain order.