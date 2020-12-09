2 hours ago

There is a rising tension in the country as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) begins protesting over the results of the December 2020 election.

Supporters of the party hit the streets of Accra to demand to demonstrate against an alleged rigged election, urging their leaders not to concede defeat.

The Electoral Commission began releasing results of the 275 Constituencies, which puts the incumbent NPP on the lead.

The Chairperson of EC Jean Mensah revealed that it is waiting the results of two regions- Bono East and the Northern Reg.

Out of the 14 received, seven of them have been verified and the commission has released them on their website and social media handles.

The seven regions where the results have been certified and released include Volta, North East, Central, Ahafo, Upper West, Oti and Bono.

The seven outstanding regions are Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Western North, Upper East, Greater Accra and Savannah.

Source: Fiifi Abdul Malik

@Fiifi_Malik on twitter