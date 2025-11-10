31 minutes ago

Tempers flared in Parliament on Monday, November 10, during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, as a heated exchange broke out between Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga.

The confrontation began when Mr. Ayariga objected to Mr. Afenyo-Markin’s attempt to make opening remarks, arguing that the issue had already been dealt with in Parliament through a prior motion he had filed.

Tensions rose further when the Minority Leader referred to Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as a “disputed Chief Justice nominee,” prompting an immediate protest from the Majority Leader, who demanded a retraction and an apology.

Mr. Ayariga reminded his colleague that the vetting process was not a courtroom debate, describing the Minority Leader’s comment as “inappropriate and prejudicial.”

In response, Mr. Afenyo-Markin accused the Majority Leader of acting in bad faith and attempting to suppress legitimate scrutiny.

He went on to question the transparency surrounding the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, calling the process “opaque and troubling.”

The exchange disrupted proceedings briefly, underscoring the growing partisan tension surrounding the vetting of the acting Chief Justice—a process already viewed as one of the most politically charged in recent parliamentary history.