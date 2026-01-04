4 hours ago

Calm has been restored in Mankessim after a violent confrontation between youth from Ekumfi Eyisam and Mankessim erupted at the Shell fuel station, leaving one person injured and sparking fear among residents.

According to the Central Regional Police Command, the disturbance occurred around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2026, following a distress call reporting a fight involving a group of young men at the fuel station.

Police said a night patrol team from Mankessim was swiftly dispatched to the scene. However, upon spotting the officers, the rival groups—who had been pelting stones at each other—scattered and fled in different directions.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the clash had its roots earlier in the day. At about 2:00 p.m., youth from Ekumfi Eyisam were in Mankessim attending a wedding ceremony when they received information that one of their colleagues had allegedly been attacked and beaten by some Mankessim youth at the Accra lorry station, while trying to find transport back to Eyisam.

Angered by the report, the Eyisam youth reportedly headed to the lorry station after the wedding to confront the alleged assailant. A suspect was pointed out to them, leading to a chase that spilled into a nearby chicken shop close to the Shell fuel station. During the pursuit, a glass door at the shop was smashed before the group withdrew.

The situation quickly escalated when some Mankessim youth rushed to the area, triggering a stone-throwing clash between the two sides. The confrontation was eventually cut short by the arrival of the police, forcing both groups to retreat.

One individual, identified only as Wisdom, sustained injuries during the chaos and was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where he is currently responding to treatment.

Police say the situation is now under control, with officers maintaining surveillance in the area throughout the night to prevent any further disturbances, as investigations into the incident continue.