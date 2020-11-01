4 hours ago

Can you even imagine Halloween to be romantic? Exactly! The idea is absurd yet completely true. Halloween, the festival of spookiness, monsters, scary costumes and trick-a-treats can actually bring couples together and closer. The fear in a haunted house is actually good for the happy, lovey-dovey endorphins that give people the itch to get closer with their supposed partner for the night.

But this leaves most people wondering how a night full of scary spooks and ghostly casts can attract two people in ghostly or atrocious outfits. No matter how fashionable one might turn up at a Halloween party, ghastly looks are still the motto and theme of every party that’s in honour for Halloween.

Spooky nights bring beautiful moments together

It is actually scientifically correct to say that scary situations and spooky nights bring people closer. According to many experts and consultants, people can get excited if something scary happens in a safe and fun environment. This pumps dopamine into the brain and thus, a scary, haunted house can be the perfect place to stimulate the nerves into the brain that generates both fear and attraction at the same time, at the highest level.

It’s quite simple too. When you’re scared, you immediately look for the closest thing to grab onto. We instinctively grab someone’s arm or just shout our lungs off when we get a spooky scare. The arm-grabbing action can be generally romantic, denoting you'll grab onto the person next to you (aka your Halloween date) because you feel safe with them. This can be a euphoric moment as both of you may feel flustered and your hearts can beat like the sounding of a thundering drum.

Halloween is a great opportunity to express fears

Couples or to-be-partners can convey their fears in front of each other without getting embarrassed because it's Halloween! These situations also project the level of protection one is willing to offer to their significant other. These are two attributes which are very necessary for the foundation of a strong, ever-lasting relationship. Men usually jump in front of their women to be heroic and protect them, as old-age conventional fairy tales suggested. But now, often anyone in the relationship jumps to save the other or both of them cowardly hide behind a tree.

Anyone can be brave, either it’s the woman or the man in the relationship. But what matters is how any one of them takes the initiative to protect their loved one. Halloween is the perfect occasion to test that. Now, don’t we absolutely love someone who can be heroic and be protective?

