Terry Yegbe, the 24-year-old Ghanaian centre-back, has revealed that fellow international Augustine Boakye played a key role in his decision to join French Ligue 1 side FC Metz during the summer transfer window.

“I spoke to Augustine and he told me it’s a good team, good city, and they develop players. So I said, ‘why not?’” Yegbe told Flashscore.

The former Elfsborg standout signed a four-year deal with Metz, keeping him at the club until 2029, and has already made eight appearances this season — quickly becoming a defensive mainstay.

Yegbe’s early impressions of Ligue 1 have been overwhelmingly positive:

“It’s incredible, especially playing at home… the atmosphere, the fans. It’s a good place to be.”

His composure, aerial strength, and tactical awareness have helped Metz stabilize defensively, with the Ghanaian international now seen as a key cog in their backline.

Terry earned his first senior national team call-up during the Black Stars' 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier doubleheader against Angola and Niger in November 2024. The 24-year-old marked his debut for the Black Stars in the 2-1 loss to Niger as the Black Stars climaxed their 2025 AFCON qualification on a low note at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.