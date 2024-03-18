13 minutes ago

In a rousing speech at the KNUST TESCON gathering, on the 17th of March, 2024 at the Faculty of Law auditorium, Mr. Charles Owusu, CEO of Ghana's Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, stirred up a storm of inspiration among the nation's youth. With his background in accounting and law, Mr. Owusu's rise to leadership embodies dedication, commitment and foresight.

Under the theme "Breaking the 8: Effective Communication & Empowering the Youth for Success in 2024 General Election," Mr. Owusu captivated a crowd buzzing with party bigwigs and government honchos. He hailed TESCON members as the brainpower behind the party, urging them to shape its future.

In a gutsy move, Mr. Owusu announced that TESCON would craft its own manifesto, injecting fresh ideas into the party's agenda. "The future belongs to those who shape it," he proclaimed, sparking thunderous applause.

Central to his message was the youth vote, with over 850,000 new voters ready to cast their votes for the very first time in a presidential election, Mr. Owusu stressed TESCON's duty to engage and mobilize these voters in support of the NPP.

His call wasn't just about winning votes; it was about empowering the youth to lead. By entrusting TESCON with manifesto creation, Mr. Owusu gave young leaders a platform to voice their dreams and drive change.

Long after the cheers faded, Mr. Owusu's words echoed, inspiring TESCON members to step up and shape Ghana's future.

As Ghana gears up for election 2024, Mr. Charles Owusu's message of youth empowerment and active participation stands as a guiding light. He further stated that in the journey of a developing democracy, it's the voices of the youth that will light the way to a brighter tomorrow.