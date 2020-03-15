1 hour ago

The church of Pentecost, Teshie-Nungua Area on Monday, February 24, 2020 launched the Environmental Care campaign a various Zonal centres in the Area.

This was immediately followed with Public Education in various schools and public areas in the Teshie, Nungua and Klagon and its environs led by the Area Head Apostle Dr. Alfred Koduah.

Public education is also on going in the mass media with Officers from PIWC Sakumomo visiting Ahotor FM to encourage residents of the communities to practice good sanitary habits.

At the launch of the Campaign in the Sakumono Zone at the F. E Antwi Temple, The Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Mrs. Adwoa Amoako urged society to see environmental sanitation as their obligation to ensure clean surroundings as well as protect them from diseases.

She also urged society to take great care of the environmental health and sanitation since they are powerful drivers for human development as they affect the quality of life.

Mrs. Amoako said this in a speech read on her behalf at the launching of the Environmental Care Campaign at the Lashibi district of the Church of Pentecost on Monday February 24, 2020.

According, this is due to the fact that, I cut across all sectors of the economy and should therefore be given the required attention.

This effort by the church could not have come at a better time when everybody including international, national and local organisations are calling

The environmental Care Campaign is a collective effort between the Church of Pentecost and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

“It is against this background that the Akufo Addo Administration has taken it upon itself to make Accra the cleanest city in West Africa,” Mrs. Amoako said adding, “This programme cannot be achieved if we as a people do not change or attitudes towards issues related to sanitation in our environment.”

The United Nations in its global development goals of 2015 mandating countries to work toward achieving a universal access to basic sanitation by 2030.

According to Mr. Amoako, since sanitation is a way of life, and quality of living should be expressed in clean homes, offices, markets, rams, schools, communities among others.

She said the Tema Municipal Assembly have taken upon itself to prosecute sanitation offenders who cause public nuisance.

This she said has proved good results and has reduced environmental sanitation issues in the municipality. Mrs. Amoako said the municipality is ready to support the church in this laudable effort.

The Member of Parliament for Banda, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim urged the church members to portray Christ by keeping clean surroundings while urging their neighbours to do same.

The District Pastor for Lashibi, Pastor David Alex Adwere who chaired the occasioned entreated all church members to participate in the sanitation programme of the Church. He said in 2019, the church held clean up exercises in various communities but felt the need to add public education to it so attitudes could be affected.

He said the issue of noise, soil and water pollution among others is a serious issue that must concern all Ghanaians.

He said the environmental care campaign is the initiative of the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and is part of the Vision 2023 of the Church of Pentecost.

The Resident Pastor for PIWC Sakumono, Pastor Anthony Owusu Sekyere Kwarteng urged all to imbibe sanitary habits long after the clean up exercises.

A clean up exercise will be held in the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipality by the Teshie-Nungua Area and other parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by a representative of the MP for Tema West, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Assembly members, Head Teachers of schools and Unit committee members of the Municipality.

Source: peacefmonline.com