1 hour ago

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of TUC-Ghana is calling for a 50% increase in base pay as it prepares to enter salary negotiations with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Thursday, October 9, TEWU’s National Chairperson, Salamatu Mahamah Braimah, said the union is seeking significant improvements in workers’ compensation, citing the rising cost of living as a major concern.

“We are selling our labour, and as you know, each time things change, it means that our working conditions must change as well. So we are going into these negotiations with the mindset that there will be an improvement in the base pay.

“I think the minimum will be 50%. So even if the government gives us 100% we will say thank you, Mr Government or Mr President and walk away,” she said.

Madam Braimah emphasised that the union's demands are rooted in the economic realities faced by workers, many of whom are struggling to cope with inflation and rising household expenses.

Responding to the union’s position, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, acknowledged the concerns raised and assured that government would carefully consider the proposal.

He expressed optimism that the final agreement would strike a balance between the welfare of workers and the state’s financial sustainability.