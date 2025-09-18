1 hour ago

The Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has announced an indefinite strike starting Friday, September 20.

The action will affect members across technical and public universities, the Ghana Library Authority, and the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB).

TEWU stated the strike is a result of the government's failure to address long-standing concerns of non-teaching staff, despite exhausting all formal channels.

In a statement, the union emphasised its patience and warned that any attempt to intimidate members would be considered an unfair labor practice.

The union recalled serving official notice of the strike on September 8, citing delays in finalising and signing conditions of service agreements.

TEWU’s General Secretary, King James Azortibah, stated that repeated efforts to engage with management and relevant authorities have failed, leaving members frustrated and without resolution.