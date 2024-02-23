1 hour ago

The newly-appointed Majority Leader in Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has thanked the Speaker of Parliament to the guidance he gave him over the years.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said that the speaker gave him wise counsel and was always there for him any time he needed advisory help.

Delivering his maiden address to parliament as the Majority Leader on Friday February 23, he said “I thank you for your wise counsel, you took me as your son. in moments of depression you were therefore me, in moments of difficulties I came to you for advice especially when expectations were not being met.

“I will not let you down, Their job is difficult, but the God that makes it possible for my predecessor to survive will make me survive.”

He further said he never anticipated his appointment into this new role.

He said “I never saw it coming.”

He added, “it has been rough and sometimes it is as if there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

His predecessor, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had told all the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers and the entire Parliament to support him to deliver.

This was after he officially briefed the House and Speaker Alban Bagbin on the changes made to the leadership of the Majority.

“I introduce to you Afenyo-Markin who takes over from me as Majority Leader,” he said.

To the lawmaker, especially the Majority, he said “Support my successor to prosecute the remaining agenda of the government.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further said on the floor of the House that his resignation as Majority Leader was voluntary.

He thanked the Speaker Alban Bagbin for the cooperation that has existed between them over the years.

“Thank you for the cooperation and collaboration that existed between you and I over the entire period that our paths crossed,” he said among other things.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been kept as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs despite his resignation as Majority Leader.

This was after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirmed the MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin as his replacement as Majority Leader.

The Suame lawmaker resigned on February 21 during a meeting between the Majority Caucus and President Akufo-Addo.

The NPP NEC held an emergency meeting in Accra on Friday February 23 to announce the changes made to the leadership of the Majority. At that meeting, the NEC decided to keep Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Kodua Frimpong is expected to formally communicate the decision to Parliament, TV3’s Duke Mensah Opoku reported.

Other members of the newly constituted Majority Caucus are: