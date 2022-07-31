20 hours ago

The 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration was climaxed with an awards ceremony on Friday 29th July, 2022 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of youth and sports, Alhaji Hafiz Adam was adjudged one of the best performing Chief Directors of the Civil Service for the 2021 performance year and was duly recognised for the outstanding leadership qualities he has exhibited during the year under review which has seen a tremendous transformation of the Ministry.

The Deputy Director of Human resources Directorate of the Ministry, Francisca Atuluk and the Principal Executive Officer, Francis Henaku were among the recipients of awards for best workers in their various categories of the Civil Service.

They were awarded with plaques and Citations in recognition of their outstanding performance.