The Apostolic Church-Ghana on Saturday, June 24, 2023, inducted its new leaders into office at a colourful event in Accra.

Thousands of members of the church attended the event held at the Apostolic Resource, Conference and Retreat Centre, Frafraha near Adentan.

Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, the President of the church was ushered into office for the second term together with the Church’s new Vice President, Apostle Christopher Affum-Nyarko and General Secretary, Apostle Alex Boateng.

The trio were elected for their respective positions in March 2023.

Former president of The Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Ebenezer Nsesa Abebrese, administered the oath of office and inducted the new officers into office.

He congratulated them on their election and urged them to take the church to the next level.

Apostle Abebrese also inducted the church’s executive team.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Apostle Ami-Narh promised not to let the members of the church down.

Apostle Ami-Narh said he would initiate the second phase of his Shift Agenda, which was introduced during his first term in office.

“Only God can do this,” he said.

“Apostolic church, let’s give Him glory for a smooth transition of power. We are not taking our periods of peace for granted. We accept this responsibility with humility because we know that no one is sufficient for this work. In all our insufficiency, we tend not to look at the difficulties, but we look up to the God who says by Him all things are possible.”

“We’ve gone through Shift Agenda one, which I see as God taking us through our Red Sea experience, but Jordan is staring at us and stands between us and our Promised Land. So I know there’s going to be a Shift Agenda two, to take us through our Jordan into our Promised Land. I can tell you that we’ve spied the land, and we choose to be the two spies who came with a good report and not the ten. And we tell you that, Apostolic church, God has good things in stock for His church.”

The special guest of honour, Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Ghana’s 7th Parliament, congratulated the new leaders of The Apostolic Church-Ghana.

He urged them not to lord their positions over their members.

“God is expecting you to do things people believe are impossible,” he said. “That’s the challenge of leadership. It’s very important, not for only the leaders of the church but also for the leaders of the nation. So when we start blaming each other, it shows a deficiency in leadership. We as leaders must put the interest of our followers ahead of our own interest.”

Bagbin also urged the church in general to speak up against ills in society and those perpetuated by politicians.

“Over the years, a shortcoming that has had severe consequences on the country’s moral and social fibre is the church’s waning interest in national and political matters,” he said.

“Please, the politicians are part of the flock, you can’t abandon them. We cannot continue to close our eyes, take a back seat and rely solely on your prayers as a replacement for discipline, hard work, and a sense of duty as patriotic citizens. While I do not doubt or question the power of prayer, prayer backed by little or no action further exacerbates our current hardships. Those are defeatist attitudes,” Bagbin noted.

