FIFA has stated that the results of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could affect some of the February Best FIFA Football Awards nominees. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who put up a stellar show at the concluded world cup, are contending for the title of FIFA's Best Men's Player.

The conclusion of 2022 was filled with drama when Argentina won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in front of a record number of spectators, then 2023 is already taking shape with various awards up for grabs.

The first event on the 2023 FIFA schedule will be the FIFA Club World Cup 2022, which will take place in Morocco from February 1 to 11. On February 27, the Best FIFA Football AwardsTM will occur. The awards are the highest distinction for players and coaches, while the FIFA Fan Award is a celebration where football fans vote and are rewarded.

Messi vs. Mbappe Show

These two players have gotten the most out of the World Cup. Messi played Mbappe in the championship match between Argentina and France. Both players performed excellently. According to FIFA, it would be a bold prediction to predict that neither of them will win.

According to International Football Federation History and Statistics (IFFHS), Lionel Messi will be the top player in 2022 because he guided Argentina to their first World Cup victory in 26 years and their third World Cup title overall. The 35-year-victory margin was a staggering 275 points.

Messi contributed to 55 goals his club and country scored before the year's end. He scored 35 and assisted 30 goals. After scoring seven goals and assisting on three more during the World Cup in Qatar, the Argentine won the golden ball for the second time in his career. In 2014, after Germany defeated Argentina in the final, Messi won the tournament's player of the year award.

Second, on this list is Kylian Mbappe. He became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat trick in the World Cup final. The final score for the Frenchman: was 35 points.

The federation also praised Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, who won his fifth Champions League, third La Liga, and third World Cup bronze medal this year.

The WorldCup Already Set The Tempo

Argentina entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup with just victory in mind. Lionel Messi had an essential role in the team's penalty shootout victory against France. This provides Messi a significant advantage in the race for the title of Best Men's FIFA Player.

The "Magic Man" won all the remaining football trophies, finishing the team's history. He earned the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and led the Albiceleste to their first World Cup win in 36 years.

He has scored 12 goals and assisted on 14 others for Paris Saint-Germain this season, with whom he has already won the Trophee des Champions. He was a phenomenal natural force. His astonishing World Cup performance, in which he scored seven goals and assisted on three more, amazed everyone.

FIFA stated that Lionel Scaloni's World Cup-winning team, Scaloneta, put him in contention for the Best FIFA Men's Coach title. Walid Regragui's work with Morocco should also be noticed.

Many consider it unfortunate that Dominik Livakovi did not win the Golden Glove title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, considering all he accomplished for Croatia. Nevertheless, he is currently on FIFA's list of nominees for The Best Men's Goalkeeper Award.

FIFA announced that Croatian Dominik Livakovic and Argentine Emiliano Martinez, who enjoyed the "tournament of their life," were in contention, along with UEFA Champions League champion Thibaut Courtois, FA Cup champion Alisson Becker, and Bundesliga's Manuel Neuer.

Alexia Putellas and Robert Lewandowski have crowned the top players in women's and men's football last year, respectively. The Polish striker was named The Best FIFA Men's Player for two years in a row.

Chelsea's Emma Hayes and Thomas Tuchel were voted The Best FIFA Women's Coach and The Best FIFA Men's Coach, respectively. Chelsea's Edouard Mendy was also awarded The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, completing a hat trick for the London club. On the other hand, Christiane Endler was selected as the Best Women's Goalkeeper by FIFA.

The FIFA Fan Award, selected by public vote, could go to Japanese fans for cleaning up after games or Moroccan fans for their "bright, inclusive, and effervescent celebrations."