5 hours ago

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, alias Nana Agradaa, marked a return to the pulpit after over a month in police custody over alleged money scam perpetrated on some of her church members.

It wasn’t until last week that Agradaa was able to meet her bail conditions after it had been review by the courts.

Sunday, November 27 was the first Sunday since her release from custody and she returned to the pulpit with a service that was loaded with praise singing and worshipping in videos reviewed by GhanaWeb.

In her introductory remarks for the service, Afradaa clad in all white long dress with matching head gear and a hankerchief thanked her husband, church members and sympathizers for supporting her through her legal ordeal.

“Today if I am here with my husband we are saying ‘Jesus, we thank you. Jesus, we thank you. God and his beloved son Jesus Christ, this morning, we say thank you.

“What God has done for us is huge and it beats our mind and understanding. All that transpired, if God took care of use and brought us out safely, what we can say is thank you Jesus Christ.”

In her charged praise session at the service which was restricted to a few church members, most of them in white, she sang repeatedly about how the ‘Blood of Jesus’ has been central to surviving the ordeal.

“The Blood of Jesus, has saved me from prison, it has saved me from the devil, it has saved me from death, it has saved me from disgrace,” she sang repeatedly.

Watch a snippet from the November 27 service:

Source: Ghanaweb