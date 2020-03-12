2 hours ago

Ghana have produced many fantastic players over the years and Thomas Partey is the latest star to come from the country.

The Atletico Madrid man has established himself as a vital part of Diego Simeone’s squad in the Spanish capital and his form has caught the eye of many clubs out there, with Arsenal thought to be particularly interested in signing him.

Whether Partey decides to move remains to be seen but he is at a crossroads in his career and he needs to make an intelligent decision as what he decides is going to shape the rest of his playing days.

Firstly, that’s because the dynamic midfielder is celebrating his 27th birthday in June, so he is approaching his peak years and he will want to spend that at a club that can win trophies. For all his impressive performances for Atleti and Ghana, Partey has one Europa League and one Super Cup medal to show for it.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">What a magic night 🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skankingthem?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skankingthem</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mylevel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mylevel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/atleticomadrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#atleticomadrid</a> <a href="https://t.co/RY0wPFq21j">pic.twitter.com/RY0wPFq21j</a></p>— Thomas Teye Partey (@Thomaspartey22) <a href="https://twitter.com/Thomaspartey22/status/1061366363565015040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Given his talents, that is not enough and he should be identifying a club that will allow him to compete for the titles that his ability warrants.

Therefore, you would have to seriously question whether Arsenal would be the right move. Mikel Arteta has taken over in North London and whilst he has impressed, the Gunners are a long way from challenging the elite in the Premier League and they are highly unlikely to be able to offer Champions League football next year.

Playing at that level has to be a priority and even though Atletico Madrid do that, they are behind the big two in Spain and don’t have the resources to close the gap on city rivals Real or Barcelona.

So, you can understand why Partey is considering his future and the best option for him may be to move to Paris St Germain. The French champions have an interest in the player and he would add a dimension to the team that they are lacking.

In terms of trophies, their recent history suggests that you are almost guaranteed silverware domestically but more importantly they can compete for the Champions League. In Neymar and Kylian Mbappe they boast two of the best players in the world but the team needs more steel and class in the middle of the park, something Partey would provide.

Adding him to a side that contains Marquinhos in defence, Marco Verratti in midfield and those devastating attacking duo, along with a host of other excellent players, would make PSG pretty formidable and maybe even the favourites to win the Champions League when it comes to the latest football betting odds.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🗣️ Neymar: "Kylian Mbappé is a phenomenon. He has the potential to become one of the best players in history. To have him as a team-mate is a huge honour. We understand one another very well on the pitch and off it too. I love him!"<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MondayMotivation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MondayMotivation</a> <a href="https://t.co/GR6vPATSc7">pic.twitter.com/GR6vPATSc7</a></p>— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1257245945886097408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Of course, Atletico will argue that he can compete for that top prize by staying with them, which they have shown he can, but many would agree that PSG have better individuals and Partey could help them become a more complete team.

Either way, he is facing a massive moment in his career and one that the people of Ghana will be keeping a close eye on. If Partey wants to secure the trophies that his quality deserves, then he will have a big decision to make and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.