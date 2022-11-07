4 hours ago

Ghanaian rap artist Emmanuel Sarkodie, who is well known in showbiz as Nana YS, has disclosed what triggered his decision to do music.

According to the young rapper, he ventured into music after he lost both parents.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Friday, the rapper indicated that he lost his parents years ago.

According to him, the death of his parents went through his head to the extent that he could not do anything in life. He got very confused.

Since he lost all hope, something came to his mind to do music to motivate people, and that was how he got his motivation to do rap music.

"I got the motivation to do music after I lost my parents.

I lost both my parents about 4 years ago. I was really sad; I got confused when it happened, so I said if this is how it is, I’ll venture into music to motivate others never to give up; they should keep on going, and all that.

Nana YS disclosed that he has 10 songs to his credit and is looking forward to taking his music to a different level.