1 hour ago

Ghanaian media personality, MzGee has shared her shocking experience at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra when she took her sick mother to the facility some 18 years ago.

According to her, one of the doctors on duty at the time sexually harassed her. This she said happened in 2003 when she was 17 years.

Recounting her experience on the “Just Being Us” show, MzGee narrated that in 2003, her mother was seriously sick so they rushed her to the 37 Military Hospital.

She said upon arriving at the facility, they struggled in finding a bed for her sick mother. She revealed that in the course of the ups and downs, a medical practitioner met her and decided that was the best time to harass her.

“When we brought my mother to the 37 military hospital in 2003, there was no bed but before she was taken in, some doctor held my breast,” she said.

MzGee disclosed the predator did not just touch the breasts and leave them but kept fondling them until he asked what her name was, something that shocked her to the bone and kept wondering why a medical officer will do such a thing to a teenager in such a situation.

She added, “I realized that is the state a lot of people get to abuse you especially when you are a woman.” Watch the conversation in the video below:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com