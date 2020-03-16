2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban starred for table toppers Trabzonspor in their Turkish Super League game on Sunday against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The home side were only able to manage a drawn game on Sunday and the Ghanaian believes that there is pressure on his side to perform and it comes with being table toppers.

He says that they are doing their best despite the huge weight of expectations on their shoulders.

Ekuban in Trabzonspor said in the statement he made after the match, the question of whether the leadership created pressure or not, “If you are in the first place, there will be pressure. If you are playing in a team like Trabzonspor, it will be pressure. The expectations are huge. We are trying to do our best, we are trying to reveal the best. ”

Regarding the dialogue between Okan Buruk on the side of the field, Ekuban said, “There was a misunderstanding in the conversation between the teacher and I in the first half. We had a meeting to explain it. Football is a contact game .. It was as if I had a very hard intervention. I explained it too. ” he explained.