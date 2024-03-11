Hollywood’s finest have been rewarded with golden statuettes at the Oscars in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Here is the full list of winners, as well as all the nominees.

Best picture


  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • American Fiction

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best actress


  • Winner: Emma Stone – Poor Things

  • Annette Bening – Nyad

  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Best actor


  • Winner: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro

  • Colman Domingo – Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best supporting actress


  • Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

  • America Ferrera – Barbie

  • Jodie Foster – Nyad

Best supporting actor


  • Winner: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

  • Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie

  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Image caption,Robert Downey Jr has won his first Oscar, for best supporting actor for Oppenheimer

Best director


  • Winner: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

  • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

  • Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best original song


  • What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

  • The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)

  • I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

  • It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best original score


  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • American Fiction

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Poor Things

Best adapted screenplay


  • Winner: American Fiction

  • Barbie

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay


  • Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • May December

  • Past Lives
Arthur Harari and Justine Triet won best original screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall

Best international feature


  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

  • Io Capitano

  • Perfect Days

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Teachers’ Lounge

Best animated feature


  • Winner: The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature


  • Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters

  • To Kill a Tiger

Best cinematography


  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • El Conde

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Poor Things

Best sound


  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

  • The Creator

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

Best film editing


  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Poor Things

Best visual effects


  • Winner: Godzilla Minus One

  • The Creator

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

Best costume design


  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

Best production design


  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling


  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Golda

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Society of the Snow

Best animated short


  • Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

  • Letter to a Pig

  • Ninety-Five Senses

  • Our Uniform

  • Pachyderme

Best documentary short


  • Winner: The Last Repair Shop

  • The ABCs of Book Banning

  • The Barber of Little Rock

  • Island In Between

  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best live action short


  • Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

  • The After

  • Invincible

  • Knight of Fortune

  • Red, White and Blue

Source: BBC