1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament(MP) for the Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has cautioned the President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ruling New Patriotic Party that the good people of Ghana will reclaim their stolen verdict.

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have heavily disputed the results of the December 7 General Elections, accusing the Electoral Commission of conniving with the NPP to rig the elections.

Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama says he will not concede defeat since the results of the elections are 'flawed' and 'fictitious'.

Since then party supporters have thronged the streets to vehemently protest against the December 7 Election results with some protest turning violent at times.

Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, the MP says that the President will never know peace till he returns the stolen verdict of the people.

“I can assure you that the good people of Ghana will reclaim their verdict Nana Akufo-Addo has stolen and he will never have peace in this country. They tried to stop us but it never worked. If they shot all of us the last man will get there. We were not going to stop until we arrived here (EC) to present the petition”

The MP also hit hard at the government and the security services for trying to stop a peaceful march by Members of the Minority in Parliament to the offices of the EC to present a petition.

“This a day of shame in the annals of our country’s history.

That even a very peaceful process to the Electoral Commission to draw attention to the level of gargantuan theft of the verdict of the people of this country, the thievery Jean Mensa are stealing the votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and MPs are here to present a humble petition and this is how we are treated."

He further questions what will happen to ordinary citizens if Members of Parliament are maltreated and mishandled that way by the Police.

"This how you treat even your own Members of Parliament what happens to the ordinary people? This is how democracy has deteriorated under Nana Akufo-Addo. He has made nonsense of our democracy in his bid to steal the mandate of the people. I can tell you that he will never have peace in this country until the right verdict of the people. Nobody can attempt to steal the verdict of the people and get away with it…it will never happen”, he cautioned.