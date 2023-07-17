3 hours ago

Edgaras Jankauskas is a former Lithuanian professional football player and current coach. He was born on March 12, 1975, in Vilnius, Lithuania. Jankauskas is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to come out of Lithuania and has left a significant impact on the sport in his homeland. Some of the teams where he played include:



FK Ekranas;



FC Porto;



and the Lithuanian national team.

The great Edgaras Jankauskas

Jankauskas began his professional career in 1993, playing for FK Ekranas before moving to Portugal to join FC Porto in 1996. It was during his time at Porto that he enjoyed the most successful period of his playing career. He played as a striker and was known for his physical presence, technical skills, and ability to score goals. Jankauskas won several titles with Porto, including three Portuguese league titles and the UEFA Champions League in the 2003-2004 season. After leaving Porto in 2006, Jankauskas had stints at several clubs. Examples include Heart of Midlothian, Blackburn Rovers, AEL Limassol, and FC Saturn Moscow Oblast. Here, Jankauskas continued to contribute with his experience and professionalism.

In addition to his club career, Jankauskas represented the Lithuanian national team from 1991 to 2010. He earned a total of 56 caps and scored 10 goals for his country. As an international player, Jankauskas played a crucial role in promoting and raising the profile of Lithuanian football on the international stage. He was known for his leadership qualities and ability to inspire his teammates.

Following his retirement as a player, Jankauskas transitioned into coaching. He obtained his coaching licenses and began working as an assistant coach for the Lithuanian national team and several clubs. In 2015, he became the head coach of the Lithuanian U-21 national team. Here he played a significant role in developing young talent and promoting the growth of Lithuanian football. Because of his performances, he was later promoted to the role of head coach of the senior national side.