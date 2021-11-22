49 minutes ago

In this tournament history, there have been many games that have forever written themselves in the history of football. One of them is the duel between Brazil and Germany in 2014. Then, Selesao hosted the world cup in their country. Naturally, the fans hoped that the Brazilians could win the title of the strongest team in the world in front of their local stands.

But Scolari's team had problems literally from the very first round. Then, the team won a difficult game with Croatia. Indeed, the Brazilians won, but they did it with great effort. But the team managed to reach the semifinals. However, if the fans knew the result beforehand, they would prefer to leave at an earlier stage.

Then, in the semifinals, the Brazilians had to play with the team Germany. The Germans had an extremely stellar generation. Lam, Kroos, Schweinsteiger, Klose, Neuer, Boateng, Ozil – this is far from the full list of the best footballers. But many hoped that the support of the local stands would help them to show decent resistance. But the Germans scored 5 unanswered goals to the goal of Júlio César already in the first half. The final score of the game was 7-1. This result has forever been written in the history of the world championships.

Never have teams lost so many at this stage of the tournament. The defeat against Germany in the semifinals was a real national tragedy for the Brazilians, who didn’t recover from such humiliation for a long time.

The reasons for such a serious defeat

Like any defeat, the score 7:1 doesn't reflect a real relation of forces. Indeed, the Germans performed the perfect game. But Brazil almost had them. But it was the anomalous precision of goals that predetermined the outcome.

The main reasons for the failure of the team Brazil are as follows:



The weaker squad compared to the national team Germany.

Lack of the main players. First, it’s Neymar and Thiago Silva.

Poorer squad of players who made common mistakes in defense.

All this resulted in failure not only in the semifinals, but also in the game for the 3rd place, where the Brazilians lost to the Dutch team without a chance.