The most popular online sports betting sites in Ghana.

Most Known Online Betting Sites in Ghana

Although Africa are struggling to follow the speedy pace of global online gambling growth, the industry has made a significant breakthrough in the continent's most stable countries. Ghana have one of the most vibrant economies in Africa and a population extremely passionate about sports (namely football), making it one of the countries with the highest potential for growing a strong online betting revenue in Africa.

Huge potential for further online gambling rise in Ghana

Betting in South Africa has already reached significant heights in the last few years and Ghana are right up there, ready to follow the successful pattern. Gambling is legal in every corner of the country, being regulated by the GCG (Gaming Commission of Ghana). Historically, Ghana have been one of the most successful sporting nations in Africa. We can all remember their football national team’s enormous success at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when the Black Stars stunned the world by reaching the quarter-final.

Such an opportunistic market has drawn the attention of some of the biggest sports betting operators in the world. Nowadays, the Ghanaians are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to the range of the sportsbook they have legal access to.

The most popular betting sites in Ghana

As a consequence of everything mentioned above, Ghana are currently home to the niche-leading sports betting companies, including:



Bet365



22Bet



Betway



888Sport



Betfair

Anyone who has ever been into sports betting should know how massive each of these operators is. Such a wide array of betting options leaves the Ghanaians with bountiful options for a strong sports betting career. They can create accounts at multiple high-profile sportsbooks, shop for odds, take advantage of the numerous promotions, and enjoy some of the best betting catalogs in the industry.

The range of betting markets at the Ghanaians’ disposal

Each of the aforementioned sports betting operators are known for their extensive offer of football odds. Bet365 are industry-leaders in football prices. They cover anything from the high-profile competitions such as English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, World Cup, European Championship, African Cup of Nations, etc., to the less-popular leagues like the third tier of Swedish or Norwegian football.

The likes of Betway and 22Bet have recently introduced the most popular African domestic leagues in their offering. Ghanaian people can thus place both pre-game and even in-play wagers on the top flights of South African, Egyptian, Moroccan, Algerian, Nigerian, and even their own country’s football. Other sports are nowhere near as popular in Ghana, but it is worth mentioning that the above-listed sportsbooks provide a strong betting offer for anything from basketball to athletics.

Lucrative bonuses up for grabs

The vast majority of the sportsbooks available for the Ghanaian residents promise attractive incentives for the new registrants. The local sports betting aficionados can thus take advantage of a series of exciting welcome promotions, including:



100% up to €100 first deposit bonus at 22Bet & 1xBet



50% up to €30 welcome bonus at Betway



Bet €10 and Get €30 in free bets at William Hill



Up to €100 in free bets at Betfair

The Ghanaians have a wide range of options when it comes to the domestic betting companies like Betyetu, Premierbet, or Safaribet, but have in mind that these operators can hardly cope with the industry-leaders when it comes to the quality of the odds and the sporting coverage.