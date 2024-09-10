1 hour ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of the New Force, says he will announce his running mate for the 2024 Presidential Election “when the time is right.”

Speaking to journalists after filing his nomination forms at the head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra, Mr Bediako said it was part of the strategy of the Movement to make such disclosures at the appropriate time.

“I will (announce my running mate) when the time is right. As you know, we will unveil, so don’t worry. Keep waiting. When the mask comes off, you’ll see that one,” he said.

Mr Bediako filed his nomination forms at the EC head office in Accra on Monday at about 1030 hours.

Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson, EC, received the nomination forms on behalf of the Commission.

Mr Bediako said the opportunity offered him to contest the 2024 Presidential Election as an independent candidate was an indication that democracy worked in Ghana.

He commended the EC Chair for proving to be a “woman of strength”.

Mrs Mensa said the EC had constituted two teams to scrutinize the documents of the presidential aspirants to ensure that they satisfied the key requirements.

She assured the team that the EC’s Committee would “get to work immediately” and provide feedback to the presidential aspirant within the “shortest possible time”.

“We have no doubt that the teams will conduct themselves in a fair but firm process,” she said.

The EC will be receiving nomination forms from presidential aspirants from Monday, September 9 to Friday, September 13, 2024.