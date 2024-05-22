4 hours ago

Ghanaian Rapper, Medikal, has dropped a new track titled 'My Story', which delves into the complexities of his separation from his estranged wife Fella Makafui.

The song delves into Medikal's emotional state amidst the barrage of controversies that have engulfed his marriage.

He also hints at concerns over the potential loss of his assets, including their East Legon residence, amid the divorce proceedings.

Also, with lines like, “As I komot them dey put poison for my cup...person wey visit me for prison, take me go court…”, Medikal provides a glimpse into his emotional turmoil.

The mentioned verse reflects on past events when Fella ardently worked to secure his release from prison during his 2021 arrest.

However, it also alludes to the current situation where Fella, now embroiled in their divorce proceedings, has taken legal action against him by dragging him to court.

Amidst the current situation, Medikal finds solace in his faith, crediting God for his resilience.

The release of the track follows a host of allegations raised by Medikal against Fella Makafui.

Among various claims, he alleged that the actress underwent cosmetic surgery to promote her slim tea business.

Despite initial disapproval, Medikal asserted that he funded her surgeries in Nigeria and Turkey, investing over €25,000 in the procedures and associated expenses.

Additionally, Medikal accused Fella Makafui of physical assault and property damage.

Despite sharing a child with Fella Makafui, Medikal expressed reluctance to go public initially, citing family ties.

However, he indicated that the situation escalated beyond his control, prompting his disclosures.

Subsequently, Fella Makafui has formally petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to probe her estranged husband.

The petition alleges that Medikal's actions violated Section 208 of the Criminal Code of 1960, Act 29, which focuses on the dissemination of false information.