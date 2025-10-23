2 hours ago

As the family of late Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, battles over funeral arrangements and inheritance, music producer and longtime associate, Kwesi Ernest, has stepped forward to defend Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni — the woman many now describe as the musician’s second wife.

Speaking passionately on Power FM, Kwesi Ernest, who managed Lumba under Media Excel Productions, described Odo Broni as the only woman he knew as the musician’s spouse throughout his 17-year working relationship with the Highlife icon.

“For me, Kwesi sitting here today, in the last 17 years I worked with Daddy Lumba, the only person I have seen, known, and who has been introduced to me as his wife is Odo Broni,” he stated.

“She’s the one I met in his home morning, afternoon, and evening — the one who served me food and water, and the one who cared for him. Whether people call her a wife or girlfriend, she deserves respect and peace.”

Defending Odo Broni

Kwesi Ernest’s comments come at a time when Odo Broni has become the target of widespread criticism and online speculation following Daddy Lumba’s death in July 2025.

The tension escalated after Evangelist Papa Shee, a former friend of the musician, questioned Odo Broni’s marital status and the legitimacy of her children with Lumba.

In response, Ernest accused Papa Shee of hypocrisy, arguing that it was disingenuous for someone who once moved closely within Lumba’s circle to now publicly discredit his family.

“These attacks are unnecessary and disrespectful,” Ernest stressed. “If Papa Shee or anyone claims to have known Lumba well, then they should respect his family and his children instead of fuelling controversy.”

He added that the late singer’s death should unite his family and fans, not divide them through gossip and moral judgment. “Would anyone be saying these things if Lumba were alive?” he asked pointedly.

A Legacy Marred by Disputes

Daddy Lumba’s passing on July 26, 2025, has left his family in turmoil, with bitter divisions over who should be recognized as his legal widow, who controls his estate, and how his funeral should be conducted.

Barely three months after his death, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, widely recognized as the musician’s first wife, filed an injunction at the Kumasi High Court to halt plans for the grand funeral scheduled for December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In her suit, Akosua Serwaa claims that she and her children have been completely sidelined in the funeral arrangements and that only she has the lawful right to perform widowhood rites.

She is also challenging the recognition of Priscilla Ofori (Odo Broni) as Lumba’s second wife, insisting the latter has no legal or traditional standing.

The case, currently before Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, has been adjourned to October 28, 2025, to allow all parties to file their legal responses.

The judge has since urged the families to reconcile their differences amicably in respect of Lumba’s national status.

Children Seek Peace Amid Chaos

Amid the intensifying legal and emotional battles, Lumba’s children have chosen to stay neutral.

In a statement issued by Charlyn Fosuh on behalf of her siblings, the children made it clear they want no involvement in the ongoing court process.

“We wish to clarify that we are not part of this legal process and do not wish to be involved in any disputes or conflicts surrounding the funeral arrangements,” the statement said.

“Our father deserves a farewell that reflects the peace, dignity, and unity he valued in life.”

Sister Raises Questions Over Death And Estate

Adding another layer to the family feud, Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, has expressed deep concern about the circumstances surrounding his death and the management of his estate.

Speaking on UTV, Ernestina accused certain relatives of prioritizing Lumba’s wealth over the truth about his passing.

She claimed that conflicting accounts about how and where her brother died have prompted her and Akosua Serwaa to demand an independent investigation involving both Ghanaian and German authorities.

She also condemned the family’s funeral committee for allegedly proposing to take a bank loan to finance the funeral, describing it as “reckless and unnecessary.”

“There is already enough money raised for a decent funeral,” she lamented. “Taking loans could lead to selling Charles’ properties just to repay debts.”

Dispute Over Properties Intensifies

At the heart of the ongoing feud lies a bitter dispute over Daddy Lumba’s extensive assets. Akosua Serwaa claims ownership of several properties, including a house in Bornheim, Germany, and residences at Tantra Hill, Dome, and North Legon in Accra, along with two plots of land in Adoato, Kumasi.

The family head, Kofi Owusu Fosu, and other relatives argue that under Akan customary law, some of these properties fall under the extended family’s traditional inheritance rights — a stance that has deepened the rift between the nuclear family and the wider clan.