10 hours ago

Presidential aspirant Dr. Bryan Acheampong has declared that the survival and success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) rests squarely on how well it empowers and supports its grassroots supporters.

After completing an extensive tour of all 276 constituencies across the country, the Abetifi Member of Parliament said the experience reshaped his understanding of the party’s true strength and energy.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the former Minister for Food and Agriculture described the journey as both inspiring and revealing, noting that he witnessed unwavering dedication from party loyalists in remote villages, bustling towns, and major urban centres.

From the western border town of Elubo through Cape Coast and all the way to Aflao and Nkwanta, Dr. Acheampong said he met foot soldiers, polling station executives and constituency organisers who keep the party alive — often with little support or recognition.

“These are the real builders of the party. This is the Osono party, the Didamiya party, the Atiglinyi party — Party papabi!” he said, underscoring the identity and resilience of the NPP’s grassroots base.

He stressed that symbolic praise is not enough, insisting that the party must deliberately invest in its base with logistics, training, and structured support systems.

“The grassroots are not spectators in our politics. They are the backbone of every victory we celebrate,” he stated, adding that national success begins at the polling station level.

Dr. Acheampong explained that his constituency-by-constituency engagement was designed to listen directly to supporters, understand their challenges, and shape a leadership style focused on empowerment from the bottom up.

According to him, the nationwide tour has given him clear insight into what party workers need to mobilise effectively and confidently in future elections.

“With the right tools, motivation and respect for those on the ground, the NPP can rebuild its strength and reconnect with its base,” he said, expressing confidence that a grassroots-driven strategy will be key to the party’s next electoral victories.