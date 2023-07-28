2 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has said there's no sense in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 'breaking the 8' agenda in the 2024 elections.

He said the person responsible for the NPP's slogan to break the 8 lacks common sense.

In an interview with TV XYZ, KKD criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and accused him of failing to fulfill his promise to tackle illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

He stated: "Things that you were supposed to do to break the eight, if you would have done it there wouldn’t be any need for a campaign, because of galamsey you bet with your presidency, you people should play the time that the president said that he will put his president on a bet to fight galamsey for me, whom are you deceiving here?"

He said the president has failed to deliver on this key issue has raised questions about the credibility of the government's promises.

"The person who coined 'breaking the 8' doesn't have sense, you people should mention the name for me, the person doesn’t have sense, we have book sense and common sense," KKD stated.

He continued, "Imagine you married a wife and during the marriage, you couldn't buy anything for your wife, she has become dirty and all her clothes are torn, your children you didn’t take care of them."You couldn't take those who were sick to the hospital, and all of a sudden then you want to leave, then a different person comes to marry her…then you realize that that is the time you want to do good to her… fool, why didn’t you do those things initially."

Between the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC), power has changed hands every eight years since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

The NPP ahead of the 2024 election, has set out a target dubbed 'breaking the 8' to break this jinx by retaining power in 2024.

Source: Pulse.com.gh