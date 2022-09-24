3 hours ago

Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams says that it was not a good game for Ghana as they were handed a heavy 3-0 defeat by Brazil in a pre-world cup friendly in Le Havre - France.

The Black Stars of Ghana endured a torrid first half against the selecao of Brazil on Friday night in Le Havre as they were handed a rude awakening in a passive display in the first 45 minutes.

Brazil could have scored more than the three goals they had in the first half as Richarlison and Vinicius Junior wasted chances that came their way.

Speaking after the game, the Athletic Bilbao striker was disappointed with the scoreline but was happy to have made his Ghana debut as it made his grand parents and parents happy.

"Yeah it was not good match because Brazil is a good team. I think the second half Ghana is to be Ghana, this is the line to continue and I am very happy to stay here,"

"I am very happy, my parents are very happy, my grandpa is very happy Ghana is jumping to me and I am very very happy. The match is not good but I am going to put everything to put Ghana at the top,"

Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.

The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.

Brazil could have scored more goals as they wasted numerous chances to end the contest.

VIDEO BELOW: